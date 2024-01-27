Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. 6,270,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

