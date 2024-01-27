Lincoln National Corp Sells 11,191 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 246.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 335,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.