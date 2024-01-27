Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $303.31.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

