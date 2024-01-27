Lincoln National Corp Sells 10,573 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 842,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,698. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

