Lincoln National Corp Acquires 6,924 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. 30,832,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,822,570. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

