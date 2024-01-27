Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.37% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 706,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,745. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

