Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.73 and its 200 day moving average is $246.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

