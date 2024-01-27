N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

V traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $267.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

