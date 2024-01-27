Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 178,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 700,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,926. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $590.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.