Lincoln National Corp Purchases 40,664 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,664 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.57% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 699,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,456. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

