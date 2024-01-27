Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.01 and its 200 day moving average is $182.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

