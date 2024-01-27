Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 12,013 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Up 1.2 %

Clarivate stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,981. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clarivate

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.