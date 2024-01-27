5,240 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,072,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,697. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.