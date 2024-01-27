Forum Financial Management LP Has $132,000 Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 73.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 723,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,336 shares of company stock valued at $516,380. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

