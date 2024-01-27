Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,103 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,080. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

