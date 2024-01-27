United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,510,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 4,755,517 shares.The stock last traded at $48.39 and had previously closed at $48.21.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

