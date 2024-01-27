Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $215.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

TRV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.43. 1,317,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.89. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

