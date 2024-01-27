Summit X LLC Sells 4,402 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,148,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. The company has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $184.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

