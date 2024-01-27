iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 818,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 846,078 shares.The stock last traded at $64.03 and had previously closed at $63.11.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,197,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.