CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 74.8% in January

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASI. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,204. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

