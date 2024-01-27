Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

