X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,723,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 4,116,414 shares.The stock last traded at $23.17 and had previously closed at $22.56.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

