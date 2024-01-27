WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 20,927 shares.The stock last traded at $51.90 and had previously closed at $51.40.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $604.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.