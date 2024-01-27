iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 230,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 53,908 shares.The stock last traded at $53.72 and had previously closed at $53.63.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,419,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,045 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,098,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 142,441 shares during the period.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.