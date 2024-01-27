Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Gap Down to $23.31

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $22.75. Premier Financial shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 10,417 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFC. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $792.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

