ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $12.19

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $11.86. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 25,512,705 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
