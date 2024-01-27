ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $12.19

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $11.86. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 25,512,705 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.