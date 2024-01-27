Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.65. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 289,613 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is -540.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

