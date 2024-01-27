Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $7.02. Hesai Group shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 140,123 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

