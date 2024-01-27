CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Down to $98.30

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.30, but opened at $94.52. CONMED shares last traded at $94.73, with a volume of 258,767 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Get CONMED alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNMD

CONMED Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.