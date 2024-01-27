Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $14.02. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 2,414,836 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

