Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.96

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
