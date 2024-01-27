BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.31, but opened at $77.86. BOK Financial shares last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 16,961 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

View Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.