Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Declines By 44.1%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 92,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRPX remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 23,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,642. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.