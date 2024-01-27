BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.19. BlackBerry shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 6,049,406 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at $274,946.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

