KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.59. KE shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 4,171,531 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 13.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in KE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in KE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,609,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $45,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile



KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

