GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Short Interest Up 44.7% in January

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GeneDx Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of WGS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 188,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,825. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.36. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $25,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $25,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jason Ryan bought 56,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,062.34. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,062.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $36,759. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GeneDx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

