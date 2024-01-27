Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) by 141.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,563 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for 1.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLRD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 6,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,233. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.