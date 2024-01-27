Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Rises By 72.7%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. 1,983,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,297. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
