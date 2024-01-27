Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VTWG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.71. 17,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.26. The company has a market cap of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $187.78.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
