Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTWG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.71. 17,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.26. The company has a market cap of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $187.78.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,331,000 after acquiring an additional 582,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.