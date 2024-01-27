Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Declines By 79.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SCWorx Price Performance

WORX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.