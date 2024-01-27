WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 441,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

WAVD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 15,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. WaveDancer has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 357.77% and a negative net margin of 125.25%.

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

About WaveDancer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAVD. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.