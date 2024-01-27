WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 441,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WaveDancer Stock Performance
WAVD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 15,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. WaveDancer has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 357.77% and a negative net margin of 125.25%.
Institutional Trading of WaveDancer
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WaveDancer
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.