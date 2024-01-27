Short Interest in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Expands By 265.9%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, an increase of 265.9% from the December 31st total of 163,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wearable Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Wearable Devices stock remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. 50,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Wearable Devices has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

