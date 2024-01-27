QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

QUIK traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 473,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.14 million, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.58. QuickLogic has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $15.89.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,536.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,536.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,799 shares of company stock worth $345,745. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

