Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,566,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

