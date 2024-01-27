ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.05. 157,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,409. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

