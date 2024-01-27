Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 93,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,395. The stock has a market cap of $313.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,771.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

