Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 3,541,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,125. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

