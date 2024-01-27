Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,054. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

