LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of LYTS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 236,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,836. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $407.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
