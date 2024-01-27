SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,577. The stock has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. SAP has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $176.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

